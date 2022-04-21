Xiaomi has officially launched the Civi 1S in the home market. The handset comes with 4D Light Chasing Beauty and Native Beauty Portrait 2.0 technologies. It gets a miracle sunshine design with a gradient diamond-textured finish, which provides the smartphone with a unique look. It is available in four exciting shades - pink, white, black and blue. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G Smartphones Launched in India: All You Need To Know.

Xiaomi Civi 1S (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Civi 1S sports a 6.55-inch micro-curved FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi Civi 1S (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Civi 1S comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi Civi 1S is priced at CNY 2,299 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,599 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 2,899 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).