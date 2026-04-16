Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): At least eight people were killed in a road accident near Chilakaladona in the Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district after a vehicle collided with a lorry, police said.

According to Kurnool police officials, five victims died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital.

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Around 10 to 12 people sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately shifted to Emmiganur Hospital for treatment, officials added.

Police further stated that the deceased have been identified as pilgrims from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru region.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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