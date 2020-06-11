Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed J Sumati, V Sujatha and T Kiran as the 'government pleaders' in the state high court.

According to the order issued by the law department, this appointment is necessitated due to the resignation of three government pleaders.

On June 5, P Venkata Rao, G Satish Babu and Habeeb Sheik had resigned as government pleaders.

Thereafter, the Andhra Pradesh government accepted their resignations on June 10 and now appointed three new pleaders. (ANI)

