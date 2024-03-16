Amaravati, March 16 (PTI) Lack of a capital city and the elusive special category status (SCS) are among the most contentious issues plaguing the state of Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The Assembly and LS polls will be held on May 13, as announced by the EC on Saturday.

Even a decade after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh state, the residuary state is left without an "established capital city" due to the diametrically divergent stances adopted by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the incumbent Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu-led TDP came to power in 2014 as an NDA partner with outside support from Janasena after a gap of 10 years.

Left with no capital city in the wake of Hyderabad being territorially located in Telangana, the former CM embarked upon a grandiose plan to build a futuristic capital city at Amaravati in Guntur district.

Naidu's mega capital city plan prompted him to pool nearly 30,000 acres of land from farmers, which would also require Rs 1 lakh crore in investments.

However, at the end of its five year term between 2014 and 2019 in the new state, the TDP government could not develop much of its highly touted Amaravati capital city.

Though a High Court, secretariat and Legislative Assembly buildings have been set up, the other necessary infrastructure fit for a capital did not take shape completely.

In the meantime, the state government transitioned into the hands of the YSRCP from TDP in May 2019, installing Reddy as the new Chief Minister.

Without much ado, Reddy poured cold water on Naidu's prestigious pet project, Amaravati capital city, to champion the trifurcation of the capital city with an executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and a judicial capital in Kurnool.

Reddy's reasoning is that the southern state should not put all its eggs in one basket or capital to avoid a Hyderabad-like situation when the newly carved out Andhra Pradesh lost out on the city entirely, prompting him to drum up the importance of decentralisation through capital city trifurcation for equitable development of all the regions of the state.

However, various stakeholders have filed several suits in the Courts of law against shifting the capital city away from Amaravati and its trifurcation, which are pending in various stages, restraining the seat of the Chief Minister from being permanently shifted to the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Though Reddy had reasoned that Amaravati would require up to Rs 1 lakh crore to build it from scratch and vouched for Vizag, which would not need such astronomical investments but only some "finishing touches", his recent "Vision Visakha" has also outlined an equal quantum of investments over the next five years.

V Anji Reddy, a political science professor from Nagarjuna University near Guntur observed that political parties will not count the issues such as the capital city and SCS as major issues in their electoral scheme of things.

"Now their contention would be to catch the attention of the voter. Public interest is not paramount. Their immediate target is how to attract the voter towards them. Probably, they will concentrate more on increasing the old age pension. They may allow women to travel in the buses without any ticket," Reddy told PTI.

He highlighted that the parties would concentrate more on emotive issues, rather than those which require deliberative reasoning, such as the capital city, whether AP would need a single capital or a decentralised one.

Likewise, the brazen denial of the special category status to Andhra Pradesh, a promise of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 is another major unfulfilled promise.

Despite being a member of the NDA government between 2014 and 2019, Naidu failed to procure SCS for the southern state and went on to face the allegations of accepting a watered-down 'Special Package' in lieu of the SCS.

The YSRCP chief also failed in this front in the past five years despite his multiple visits to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

After every visit, the YSRCP government would circulate a reiterated statement featuring requests for funds for pending projects, support for Polavaram Project, SCS and others, most of which remained requests.

Chinta Rajasekhar, a political analyst and former Janasena leader called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to refrain from paying Central Government taxes like the income tax, service tax and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll fees to compel it to negotiate on SCS.

He exhorted that all vehicle owners in the southern state must avoid paying toll fees from April 1 to block the roads with traffic jams in an effort to achieve the bifurcation promise of SCS as GST cannot be avoided since it gets cut automatically as an indirect tax.

