Amaravati, Nov 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari has written to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud levelling several allegations against senior YSRCP leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy, which also included threats to her and requesting an investigation against him.

In the letter addressed to the CJI on 4 November, which was shared with reporters on Saturday, Purandeswari alleged that Reddy is dodging the CBI and ED cases against him and delaying the delivery of justice by misusing power to violate his bail conditions for over 10 years.

She also mentioned Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as one of such persons in the southern state.

"Sir, I (Purandeswari), as the state president of BJP Andhra Pradesh have received several oral representations from large sections of people living in fear in Andhra Pradesh about people in power continuing to be on bail for over 10 plus years, enjoying high positions like the CM of AP, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy without being brought to Justice," said Purandeswari.

She alleged that the two exploited procedural gaps in the judicial system to their advantage in the form of repeated adjournments and non-appearances in cases filed by premier investigation agencies.

According to the Andhra Pradesh BJP president, several cases under various penal sections are pending against Vijayasai Reddy.

Further raising several property, liquor and other allegations, including the death of Y S Vivekananda Reddy against the Parliamentarian, Purandeswari noted that Vijayasai Reddy even allegedly went to the extent of threatening her openly.

She alleged that Vijayasai Reddy threatened her for raising some of his irregularities in public fora.

Considering the grave nature of these allegations, the opposition leader appealed to the CJI to start an investigation against the Rajya Sabha member.

"I would kindly request your goodselves to treat these open threats as a violation of bail conditions and kindly investigate how he is able to manage institutions and prolong his bail with several violations over 10 plus years," Purandeswari added.

