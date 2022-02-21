Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh BJP on Monday demanded compensation from the state government for damages to the chilli crop due to a pest outbreak.

Speaking with ANI, Yashwant K Chidipothu, State General Secretary, AP BJP said, "Around 1.5 lakh hectares of chilli crop was damaged in the state. We demanded compensation for the farmers from the State government." He added that the farmers of various crops in the state have also incurred huge losses in farming.

Chidipothu asked the state government to provide a minimum of Rs 25,000 per acre paddy and other corps loss and Rs 50,000 per acre for Chilli crops as compensation.

According to him, the state government was not implementing the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana properly. Hence, the state has to take responsibility for providing compensation to the farmers.

The BJP General Secretary alleged the state of not providing urea and other farming substance to the farmers as per their requirement despite the Central government allocating it in sufficient quantity.

Chidipothu said that the RBKs established by the state government also failed in serving the farmers in the rural areas. (ANI)

