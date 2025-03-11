Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) have issued notices to former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, ordering him to appear for questioning in connection with the Kakinada port case.

Reddy has been asked to appear at the Vijayawada CID office on March 12 at 11 am. The notices include Sections 506, 384, 420, 109, 467, 120 (B), and 34 of BNS, along with others.

The case involves allegations of coercion and threats to forcibly take over shares in Kakinada Port and Kakinada SEZ, worth around Rs 3,600 crore.

The complainant, KV Rao, alleged that Vijayasai Reddy, Vikrant Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma owner Sarath Chandra Reddy were involved in the forced acquisition of his shares.

Recently, Vijayasai Reddy resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 25 accepted the resignation of YSR Congress Party leader V Vijaysai Reddy, who stepped down from his position as a Member of Parliament, citing personal reasons and announcing his retirement from politics.

Reddy, who served as the party's floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, expressed his intention to focus on agriculture moving forward. He personally submitted his resignation to the Chairman, who accepted it with immediate effect.

Taking to social media website X, Reddy wrote, "Today, I submitted my resignation to the Hon'ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. Hon'ble Chairman of Rajya Sabha is pleased to accept the resignation with immediate effect duly recording the proceedings."

The now former MP announced his retirement from politics on January 24, stating that he would resign from his Rajya Sabha membership on January 25.

Announcing his retirement from politics, Reddy said that he worked tirelessly as the floor leader in Rajya Sabha, without any compromises, for the benefit of YSRCP.

"As the leader of the parliamentary party, floor leader in Rajya Sabha, and national general secretary of the YSRCP, I have worked tirelessly, with sincerity and without any compromise, for the benefit of the party and the state. I have served as a bridge between the Centre and the state to maintain the cordial relationship and get maximum benefits for the state," Reddy said.

Reddy has played a major role in the Indian Parliament, serving as the Parliamentary Party Leader of YSRCP in the Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2024. He has held various key positions, including Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, and introduced 30 Private Member Bills. He has also served on multiple parliamentary committees, such as Petroleum & Natural Gas, Subordinate Legislation, and Public Accounts.

Despite his prominent political career, Reddy's bid for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ended in a loss to TDP's Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy. He has received several accolades for his parliamentary work, including the Sansad Ratna Award in 2023 and the Sansad Maharatna Award in 2024. (ANI)

