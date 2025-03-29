Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu marked the 43rd Formation Day of the Telugu Desam Party on Saturday with an emotionally charged message, honouring the party's founder NT Rama Rao and described TDP as a symbol of self-respect and development.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled the party's transformational journey and deep roots in Telugu identity and in an impassioned message referred to the TDP as the "heartbeat of Telugu people" and a party that has earned their love and trust for over four decades.

He paid rich tributes to the party's founder, legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), crediting his vision and divine blessings for the TDP's emergence as a political force.

"Greetings to the 'Telugu Desam family members' on the occasion of the Telugu Desam Party's Formation Day. The party that the Telugu people have kept in their hearts for 43 years. Our Telugu Desam Party. With the divine blessings of 'Anna' Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu. The reason why Telugu Desam, which emerged as a sensation, is shining brightly is because of the unwavering struggle, commitment and sacrifice of its activists," he posted on X.

Highlighting the commitment and sacrifices of the party cadre, Naidu said, "Telugu Desam is the only political party with activists whose voices utter nothing but 'Jai Telugu Desam' even if a sword is placed on their neck."

He described the yellow flag of TDP as more than a political symbol, calling it a flag that uplifted women, stood by farmers, and introduced path-breaking policies for welfare and development. Naidu added that no other party has impacted people's lives across the Telugu states as profoundly as the TDP has.

"A flag born for the self-respect of the Telugu people.The flag that led the Telugu people on the path of development. A flag that expresses the self-respect of the Telugu people. The flag that gave Telugu people worldwide recognition. The flag stood by The flag on the back, wiping away the tears of the farmers. A flag that changed the meaning of politics with welfare and development programs.The flag that brought statehood to the poor and vulnerable classes. The flag that brought policies that will stand by the future of future generations... our yellow flag!" posted Naidu.

"The TDP brought identity to Telugu people globally, gave voice to the vulnerable, and made welfare a cornerstone of governance," he said, while reaffirming his commitment to public service.

"No other political party in the country has affected the lives of the people to the extent of Telugu Desam. Everyone recognizes that development in the Telugu states came before and after the emergence of the Telugu Desam Party. Telugu Desam is the only party that has brought about such changes in the lives of the people," his post read.

Ending his message with a salute to the TDP flag and its followers, Naidu declared, "Jai Telugu Desam... Johar NTR!"

"Saluting the flag of our Telugu nation, which has created an extraordinary record with over one crore memberships and is fluttering like the manhood of a Telugu, and the activists and leaders who carry that flag, I resolve to dedicate myself to public service on this historic day. Jai Telugu Desam...Johar NTR!" he added. (ANI)

