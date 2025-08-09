Alluri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday participated in the World Tribal Day celebrations and assured that the coalition government is working with sincerity for the development of tribals.

The event was held at Vanjangi Panchayat in Paderu Mandal in the Alluri district.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister expressed deep admiration for tribal communities, saying, "If I were to be born again, I would wish to be born as a tribal child."

In a post on X, the CM said, "The coalition government is working with the goal of developing agency areas on par with plain areas... and filling the lives of tribals with light. Explaining the measures taken in the past year for the development and welfare of agency areas... we will discuss with them the programs to be undertaken in the coming days and announce decisions today. Assuring that the coalition government is working with sincerity for the development of tribals..."

He responded to demands for the restoration of Government Order (GO) No. 3 and reiterated his earlier assurance that it would either be reinstated or replaced with an alternative, promising clarity on the matter soon.

The chief minister dismissed the political criticism that he was neglecting areas where his party did not win and said all tribal children were like his own, and that his focus on agency areas was unwavering.

He highlighted ongoing developmental initiatives and pledged to accelerate the progress of tribal regions, assuring the community of his commitment on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

The Chief Minister was accorded a grand traditional welcome by local tribal communities, who greeted him with garlands and cultural rituals. He also visited the revered local deity, Shanku Devudu, offering special prayers for the well-being of all the people of the state.

Naidu inspected coffee plantations in the village, interacting with farmers about cultivation practices, before proceeding to a public meeting. He also laid foundation stones for various development projects and visited stalls showcasing agency-area agricultural produce. (ANI)

