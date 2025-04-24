Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid his tributes to Madhusudan Rao, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. He also met the family members of Rao and expressed his condolences to them.

The body of Madhusudan Rao, who was killed in the brutal attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to his residence in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday.

Rao, a resident of Kavali in Nellore district, was on vacation with his family and was among the 26 tourists killed in the attack. The software engineer who had been residing in Bengaluru is survived by his wife and two children.

His mortal remains were brought to Chennai earlier today and transported to Kavali by road in an ambulance.

On Wednesday, YV Rao, the brother-in-law of the deceased, urged the government to provide better protection for tourists.

"When tourists travel to states with high tourism potential, those states must ensure the safety of visitors and implement special acts to protect them. Within 24 hours, the issue has gained international attention, with countries like Russia, several European nations, and the United States condemning the attack," Rao's brother-in-law told ANI.

Underlining the "immense pain" the four sisters of Madhusudhan Rao are going through, YV Rao continued, "Madhusudhan was a good human being who worked in Bengaluru and had gone on vacation to Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, a tragic incident occurred during the trip. He has four sisters, and they are affectionate. Just when life seemed to be going well, this unpredictable incident has caused immense pain."

Ramesh, who has been a friend and neighbour of Rao in Bengaluru for the past 15 years, told ANI that Rao had gone to J-K after the exams of his daughter had finished, adding, "The incident is truly heartbreaking. He has been a close friend of mine for the past 15 years. Last week, as soon as his daughter's exams were completed, they went to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night. After that, we didn't receive any calls from him."

Ramesh said that Madhusudhan Rao succumbed in hospital to the severe injuries he had sustained in the attack. (ANI)

