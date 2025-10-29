Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh district police on Wednesday early morning cleared traffic on National Highway 16 after a massive tree fell near the Nookalamma Thalli Arch and Indian Oil Petrol Bunk in Anakapalli town, causing heavy traffic congestion.

According to the District Police Office of Anakapalli, upon receiving the information, Town Inspector Prem Kumar and Traffic Inspector Venkata Narayana, under the supervision of the District SP, immediately reached the spot along with police personnel, NDRF teams, and GVMC JCB crews. After nearly two hours of continuous effort, they successfully removed the fallen tree and restored smooth traffic movement.

During the operation, the Electricity Department, National Highways Authority of the Simhachalam Division, and NDRF teams worked in close coordination to completely clear the road.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and will maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

As per the weather department, the Severe Cyclonic Storm "Montha" over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of today, the 29th October 2025, near latitude 16.5°N & longitude 81.5°E, about 20 km west-northwest of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km west-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

"It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, and weaken further into a deep depression during the subsequent 6 hours," IMD added.

The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the cyclonic storm "Montha" entered into the land.

The Union Health Ministry also reviewed preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha with senior officials of the eastern coastal States, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

Cyclones are caused by atmospheric disturbances around a low-pressure area, characterised by swift, often destructive air circulation. Cyclones are usually accompanied by violent storms and bad weather. The air circulates inward in an anticlockwise direction in the Northern hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern hemisphere. (ANI)

