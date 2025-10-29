New Delhi, October 29: In a shocking incident in Delhi, a 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after he intervened in a quarrel between his wife and a youth in the national capital. Police said that the deceased intervened in the quarrel after the youth passed lewd remarks and molested the woman. The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday night, October 27, in Delhi Seemapuri area.

The deceased was later identified as Akbar Ali Mirza, a resident of New Seemapuri. According to a report in PTI, cops received a PCR call regarding a quarrel at around 11.56 PM on Monday, October 27, at Seemapuri police station. Officials said that Ali's wife, Fareen, said that Muslin allegedly passed abusive and lewd remarks at her. They also learnt that Muslin was known to the family. Delhi Shocker: UPSC Aspirant Murdered in Gandhi Vihar; Woman Among 3 Arrested As Police Unravel Chilling Plot.

Youth Passed Lewd Remarks, Assaulted Married Woman in Seemapuri

The complainant also said that the accused continued to hurl abuses and even assaulted her when she objected. Police officials said that Muslin's maternal uncle reached the spot in his support and allegedly attacked Akbar Ali when the latter intervened. Notably, Ali was attacked with a knife, during which he suffered multiple stab wounds. Soon after the stabbing incident, Akbar was rushed to a nearby hospital; however, doctors declared him dead.

Later, a crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot and collected evidence. After the incident, the police arrested the youth, Muslin (18) and his uncle in connection with the alleged murder. "A case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to molestation and murder," a police officer said. Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Being Stabbed by 2 in Bhagirathi Vihar.

As per the report, in the past, Ali was listed as a "bad character" under the Seemapuri police station. The police are investigating the exact motive behind the stabbing incident. Further investigation in connection with the murder is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

