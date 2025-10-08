Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Lakshmi Ganapathi Fireworks unit in Komaripalem village of Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district, killing six and injuring four people on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Rayavaram police station, a fire broke out while workers were engaged in fireworks manufacturing work. The witnesses from nearby villages were horrified by the devastating scene, as many workers were inside the unit at the time of the accident and could not escape as the flames spread rapidly.

Also Read | Election Commission Holds Key Meeting in Kolkata; SIR Exercise in West Bengal Likely After October 15.

However, police officials, revenue authorities, and senior officers from the fire department quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Later, the injured individuals were taken to the Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital for more comprehensive medical treatment, and authorities are currently working to identify the victims.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials about the fire at the fireworks manufacturing unit in Rayavaram. In a post on X, Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and requested detailed information from officials regarding the cause of the accident, the current situation and relief measures.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Short Term Employability Programme To Provide Employment-Oriented Training to Youth in Maharashtra.

https://x.com/ncbn/status/1975841005665419615

"A fire accident at the Bana Sancha manufacturing centre in Rayavaram, Konaseema district, has caused a stir. The loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief. I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance," wrote Naidu.

Additonally, he also requested the senior officials visit the incident site and participate in the relief efforts. "I have instructed senior officials to visit the incident site personally and participate in relief efforts. I have advised that better medical aid be provided to the injured. We stand with the affected families," added Naidu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)