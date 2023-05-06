Amaravati, May 6 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday opened a helpline and a control room at AP Bhavan in Delhi for coordinating the evacuation of state students stuck in violence-hit Manipur.

The helpline numbers are 011-23384016 and 011-23387089.

"We are in constant touch with Manipur government and local administration to ensure all help," said the State government in a statement and shared six more helpline numbers from the northeastern state.

Manipur officials contacts include Michael Achom, IRS (8399882392), Rehanuddin Choudhury, joint secretary (Home, 9436034077), Peter Salam, joint secretary (Home, 7005257760) and Charanjeet Singh, joint secretary (Home, 8794475406).

Others include Mayengbam Veto Singh, deputy secretary (Home, 8730931414) and S Rudranarayan Singh, DSP (Home, 7085517602).

"Parents of the wards who are in Manipur may communicate with helpline numbers to their children along with details of helpline established at AP Bhavan, New Delhi," the statement added.

Students are also free to contact officials in Imphal or AP Bhavan for any kind of assistance.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people. The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.

