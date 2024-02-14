Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Devotees from Italy gathered to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Srikalahasteeswara temple, creating a vibrant scene as thousands took part in Rahuketu dosha prevention rituals. This auspicious day for Lord Shiva featured a notable number of 'Abhisheks,' enhancing the sanctity of the occasion.

In a unique turn of events, 15 devotees from Italy engaged in Rahuketu Dosha pujas at the temple. The temple staff provided them with detailed explanations about the procedures of the doshab rituals. The temple authorities had made meticulous arrangements for the remedial pujas related to Rahuketu Dosha.

Following the pujas, the devotees later visited the deity. The atmosphere at Srikalahasteeshwara temple resonated with spiritual fervor and dedication.

Srikalahasteeshwara temple is one of the oldest temples in the country, the inner part of which, is said to have been constructed in the 5th century and the outer part in the 11th century. (ANI)

