Amaravati, Feb 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has convened the Legislative Assembly and Council on February 24.

The Legislative Assembly will convene at 10 am on February 24 in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati, Guntur district.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its third session," said the Governor in his order.

The Governor has also summoned the Legislative Council to convene on the same day in the Legislative Assembly Hall for its 47th session.

