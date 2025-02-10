New Delhi, February 10: The INDIA bloc parties need to come together to decide the way forward to throw a challenge to the BJP and fighting each other is not going to help, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday as a clamour rose once again questioning the future of the alliance in the wake of the Delhi Assembly polls, in which the AAP's defeat came as a setback to it. Charutvedi said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) needs to get its act together.

"I think the INDIA bloc needs to put its act together, its head together and realise that our personal political ambitions are overriding the interests of India," she told PTI in the Parliament complex. "We need safeguards in our democracy, Constitution -- that is why the INDIA alliance came together. In case we are going against that entire concept, ensuring that everyone gets defeated, and are busy defeating each other, it does not serve the purpose we came together for," Chaturvedi said.

"Let us be honest, have a conversation, put our heads together and ensure that we put up a spirited fight against the BJP," she said. Meanwhile, Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S P Singh Baghel took a dig at the INDIA opposition bloc, calling it an opportunist alliance. "Opportunist alliances formed on the eve of elections always end like this," he said. "Chanakya had said if there is a strong king, there will be alliances between his enemies.... A similar alliance came ahead of the (2024) Lok Sabha polls. Now, they are going their own ways," Baghel said.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, a leader of BJP ally Republican Party of India (Athawale), said the reason for the NDA's victory in the Delhi polls was that Arvind Kejriwal had come to remove corruption, "but indulged in corruption himself". "Kejriwal and many other leaders went to jail. That dented the AAP's image. Even if the AAP and the Congress were together, we would have won," he said. "The Congress will not grow under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.... Mamata Banerjee says, I am strong. Every leader wants to lead the INDIA bloc. They came together in 2024 but now, are speaking against each other," Athawale said.