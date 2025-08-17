Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will leave for New Delhi on Sunday night to discuss key pending projects of the state with the Central government.

During his visit to the national capital on Monday, the HRD Minister is scheduled to meet a series of Union Ministers to push for faster clearances for pending projects and to discuss some new initiatives for the state.

Since the formation of the coalition government in the state, the Minister has already met Union Ministers on multiple occasions and has been actively pursuing the state's interests. His efforts have helped bring new projects to Andhra Pradesh and ensure quicker approvals from the Centre.

Besides, the HRD Minister is said to be making a concerted push to bring Andhra Pradesh at par with the most developed states in the country.

During the visit, Minister Lokesh is also expected to meet Union Railway, IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and thank him personally for sanctioning a semiconductor manufacturing unit to the state. He will also hold meetings with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The state government is expected to present a set of proposals to each of these ministries during the discussions.

On August 1, amid the Telangana government's objection to the Banakacherla project, Nara Lokesh claimed that the reservoir project would benefit the Telugu community and sought their support.

He said that the TDP government in 2014-19 never objected to the construction of the upstream Kaleswaram project on Godavari, when the Telangana government started work without the Centre's approval.

"The Telugu Desam Party stands for the rights of Telugu people everywhere. The TDP Government in 2014-19 never objected to the construction of the upstream Kaleswaram project on Godavari, when the Telangana Government started work without central approval," Lokesh said in a post on X.

The Godavari-Banakacherla Link scheme is a major project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore. (ANI)

