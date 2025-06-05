Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5(ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day in Nellore district, the Pollution Control Board and the Nellore Municipal Corporation organised an awareness rally to educate the public about the use of single-use plastics.

The rally commenced at the VRC Grounds and concluded at the AC Subba Reddy Stadium in Nellore city.

The rally was inaugurated by the district in-charge Collector, Karthik.

Speaking on the occasion, Karthik emphasised the need to ban single-use plastic, stating that the use of plastic in our daily lives has increased significantly and is causing serious harm to the environment.

He stressed that by avoiding plastic and switching to alternatives like cloth-based products, we can contribute to protecting the environment.

He said that the main objective of organising this awareness rally was to promote this important message among the public.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi shared a video message on his official X account on the occasion of World Environment Day, urging people to deepen their efforts to protect the planet and overcome environmental challenges.

PM Modi praised India's efforts to reduce plastic usage, adding that the country has worked on this initiative for the past 4-5 years. "This year's Environment Day theme is the campaign for freedom from plastic, and I am glad that what the world is now beginning to talk about, India has already been working on continuously for the past 4-5 years."

In the video's caption, PM Modi wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's deepen our efforts to protect our planet and overcome the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better."

In the video message, PM Modi said, "Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita", those who protect nature, nature protects them."The Prime Minister highlighted India's ancient tradition of environmental balance, "Balance in the environment has always been a part of our ancient tradition. It is said in our culture, "Yat pinde tat brahmande", meaning, what exists in the body also exists in the universe. Whatever we do for ourselves directly impacts our environment."

PM Modi stressed that individual actions directly impact the environment and called for collective action to protect the world's climate.

"To protect the world's climate, it is essential that every country rises above self-interest and thinks collectively.", the video stated.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that "Mission LiFE" (Lifestyle for Environment) is gaining momentum on a global scale. PM Modi further stated that millions of people are adopting the mantra of reduce, reuse, and recycle in their daily lives.

"Personally, it gives me great satisfaction that Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is now turning into a public movement across the globe. Millions of people have embraced the mantra of reduce, reuse, and recycle in their daily lives. Every step taken toward Mission LiFE will become a strong shield for the environment across the world in the times to come." PM Modi said.

At the end of the video, PM Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to everyone on World Environment Day: "Once again, my heartfelt wishes to everyone on World Environment Day."

Mission LiFE is an India-led global movement to nudge individuals to take simple yet effective, environment-friendly actions in their daily lives. The event will highlight how the youth can inspire behavioural change that leads to individual and collective action towards an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

The LiFE themes are to conserve energy and water, reduce waste, adopt sustainable food systems and healthy lifestyles, and say no to single-use plastic. Some examples of LiFE actions are using bicycles for short commutes, turning off running taps when not in active use, consuming locally available foods, using natural or organic products, planting trees, reducing waste, and segregating wet and dry waste at home. (ANI)

