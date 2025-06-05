Vijayapura, June 5: In a startling and well-planned heist in the Vijayapura district, a group of unknown criminals stole almost 59 kilogrammes of gold jewellery and INR 5.2 lakh in cash from the Canara Bank branch in Managuli Town. The robbers added an odd twist to the crime by leaving a black doll at the scene, seemingly in an effort to divert attention using black magic to mislead investigators and make the investigation more difficult.

Cleaning employees discovered the broken shutter lock the following morning, which led them to believe that the theft took place during the bank's closure on the evening of May 25. Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi said the six- to eight-person gang used a phoney key to enter, turned off the alarm, and targeted a particular locker that held gold that borrowers had pledged for loans. It's interesting to note that another locker containing valuables remained undamaged, indicating that the criminals were familiar with the layout of the bank. Vrindavan: Canara Bank Employee Steals INR 1.28 Lakh From Banke Bihari Temple Donation Box, Hides Cash in Underwear; Arrested (Watch Video).

One of the biggest bank robberies in the nation occurred at this branch when customers from neighbouring districts like Hubballi and Hernal pledged gold valued at approximately Rs 53 crore. Customer Shivana Gowda expressed disapproval of the bank's security protocols, stating, "People trusted the bank with their valuables." The bank ought to have exercised greater caution. ‘Black Magic’ Performed Near Bombay High Court? Lemons, Sindoor and Black Voodoo Dolls Around Mumbai’s Heritage Structure Spark Buzz.

Eight teams of police have been assembled to look into the matter from all sides, and they are optimistic that they will soon apprehend the offenders. According to people close to the investigation, "this was a very professional job, but the black magic element was obviously a ploy to confuse the investigation."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).