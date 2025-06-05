Ayodhya, June 5: The consecration of 'Raja Ram' -- Lord Rama in his king form-- will take place on the first floor of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, coinciding with the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. This is the second consecration ceremony at the temple. The first consecration ceremony was that of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple complex on January 22, 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to PTI, Mahant Raghuvar Sharan, the chief priest of Rasik Niwas Temple in Ayodhya, said, "This year, Ganga Dussehra will not only be sacred but also historic, as after a long struggle of 500 years, Lord Ram, known as 'Rajarama', will be ceremonially installed on the first floor of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The occasion will witness a unique blend of enthusiasm, devotion, and spirituality in Ayodhya." The consecration ceremony will be held between 11.25 am and 11.40 am, Ram Temple trustee Anil Mishra. Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Illuminated With Lights As Ram Darbar Installation Begins in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

According to Hindu scriptures, Ganga Dussehra marks the day the holy river Ganga descended to Earth from Lord Shiva's locks, moved by King Bhagirath's penance. The day is considered highly auspicious and symbolises virtue, penance, and the collective well-being of humanity. Ayodhya-based astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram said any auspicious deed performed on Ganga Dussehra yields manifold results. "Perhaps this is why the Ram Temple Trust chose this day for the consecration of Rajarama," he said.

In addition to the main Ram Darbar, the consecration of eight other temples within the Ram Temple complex will also take place on Thursday. Trustee Anil Mishra said the ceremonies will be conducted with full religious rituals and Vedic chants, and learned Brahmins from across the country will participate in the event. "The day of Ganga Dussehra will symbolise a new beginning. It will be the moment when the fruits of centuries of penance, struggle, and faith will manifest in tangible form," Mishra added. Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha: 62,000 Prasad Boxes Dispatched From Lucknow for 2nd Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya (Watch Videos).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to announce the consecration ceremony. "Today, in the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, we are getting the great fortune of becoming a witness to the program organised for the Pran-Pratishtha of the holy idols of gods in the eight temples including Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," he posted on X in Hindi. "This auspicious occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Victory to Siyavar Shri Ramachandra!" he added.