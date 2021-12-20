One died while two missing in Swarnamukhi River (Photo/ANI)

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): One student is dead while two are missing out of four students who went swimming in Swarnamukhi River near Renigunta in Chittoor district, informed Police officials.

"The police recovered the dead body of a student identified as Ganesh, from the river while two other students including Dhoni and Yugandhar are still missing," said Amarnath Reddy, Renigunta Circle Inspector of Police, while speaking with ANI over the phone on Sunday.

"One student who also went swimming is rescued by the locals," said Reddy.

"All students are aged about 14 to 15 and they hail from G. Palem Village, Renigunta Mandal of Chittoor district," he added.

Rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

