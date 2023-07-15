Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath has expressed confidence that the state will soon become a hub for manufacturing toys.

The Minister on Friday launched Pals Plush oys global e-commerce at Gajuwaka Green City to enable the export of toys to cities New York, San Francisco and other US cities.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death by Former Friend Over Heated Argument Inside Private Hospital in Kochi.

Amarnath, who is IT and Industries Minister, said that he came to know the importance of the toy market in the country when he recently visited Sri City.

He said about Rs 8000 crore worth of toys are sold in the country every year. Noting that China is at the top in the manufacturer of toys, he said Andhra Pradesh will soon become the toys export hub.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Hold Public Meeting in Rajasthan's Nagaur on July 28, To Transfer Rs 18,000 Crore to Nine Crore Farmers Under Samman Nidhi.

He said about 30,000 to 40,000 people would get employment opportunities in a proposed toy park in Andhra Pradesh.

He informed that proposals have been received for setting up a toy park in the state and he will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and take appropriate action.

President of Pals Plush Private India Limited Ajay Sinha said that they set up a unit in Sri City near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in 2011-12 with the determination to make highest quality and risk-free toys in the market.

Sinha said they are making toys suitable for exports in Sri City.

He also talked about his long experience in manufacturing toys including through a unit in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Sinha said he had a “passion for manufacturing toys” and has been part of the sector for about 30 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)