Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Prime minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Rajathan's Nagaur district on July 28.

He will also transfer Rs 18,000 crore of Samman Nidhi to the bank accounts of nine crore farmers of the country, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said.

Also Read | North India Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Continue for Next Four Days in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Modi will also visit the temple of Veer Tejaji, a local deity, in Kharnal.

Chaudhary reached Kharnal in Nagaur where the PM is scheduled to address the public rally.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan To Contest Elections? Bollywood Actor May Enter Politics With SP Ticket From Prayagraj in Lok Sabha Election 2024, Say Reports.

The minister visited Veer Tejaji temple and offered prayers. He then held discussions with the local leaders of the party about the PM's proposed visit.

"According to the schedule, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Kharnal in Nagaur on July 28 and will transfer Rs 18,000 crore Samman Nidhi to the bank accounts of nine crore farmers," Chaudhary said.

He said the common people and farmers of the state and the country have deep faith in Tejaji and Modi will also offer prayers in the temple.

Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)