Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Newly-inducted Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Pothula Suneetha has been elected as a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday.

Election returning officer PV Subba Reddy has handed over the declaration certificate to Pothula Suneetha.

Pothula Suneetha was earlier with Telugu Desam Party (TDP). After quitting TDP, she resigned from her legislative council membership in October 2020. Her resignation necessitated the by-election under MLAs quota. However, Suneetha was the lone candidate to file nominations for the bye-election and re-elected unanimously. (ANI)

