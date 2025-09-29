Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): After spending 72 days in judicial custody, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MOP PV Mithun Reddy has been granted bail by the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Court in the ongoing alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam case.

Reddy has been asked to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties and appear before the investigation officer every Friday and Monday. He is not allowed to leave the country without prior notice to the court. Reddy is also prohibited from making public comments regarding the alleged scam and contacting any witnesses or accused individuals involved in the case.

The court issued its order on Monday, marking a significant development in a case that has garnered substantial political and public attention across Andhra Pradesh.

Mithun Reddy, who represents the Rajampet constituency in the Lok Sabha, was arrested by the police on July 19 and lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail. He was named as Accused No. 4 (A4) in the high-profile case involving alleged irregularities and corruption in the state's liquor trade.

Sources close to the legal team confirmed that necessary paperwork and sureties are being arranged, and Reddy is expected to walk out of Rajahmundry Central Jail by Tuesday, pending completion of formalities.

The liquor case has emerged as one of the most controversial issues in the state, implicating several key figures, including political leaders and businessmen.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state ACB have been actively probing the alleged nexus between politicians and liquor syndicates. Investigators claim there was large-scale misuse of power and manipulation of liquor distribution networks, resulting in substantial financial irregularities.

Mithun Reddy's arrest had triggered a political storm, with YSRCP leaders alleging political vendetta behind the crackdown, while opposition parties welcomed the probe and called for accountability at the highest levels. His release on bail is expected to add a new dimension to the state's political discourse, especially with several other accused individuals still under investigation or in custody.

Party sources indicated that Mithun Reddy is likely to address the media after his release and clarify his stance on the allegations.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings in the case are expected to continue in the coming weeks, as the ACB and ED continue to collect evidence and examine statements from other accused.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to grant anticipatory bail to Reddy, paving the way for his arrest. He was granted interim bail for five days to exercise his vote during the Vice President elections on September 9. (ANI)

