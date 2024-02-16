Srikakulam, February 16: The Arasavalli Surya Temple in Srikakulam district, the sole sun temple in the country, witnessed a magnificent start to the Radhasaptami celebrations on Friday morning, marking the auspicious occasion of Surya Jayanthi. Devotees gathered in large numbers to partake in the festivities and pay homage to the deity Aditya on his celestial birthday.

The event commenced with special prayers dedicated to Arasavalli Suryadev, conducted by Visakha Sri Sharada Pethadipati Sri Swarupananda Saraswati Sishya Parampara Swatmanandendra Saraswati. The inauguration of the festival was marked by the presentation of garments to Swami. The Sun Jayanthi celebrations unfolded with Vedic mantras and melodic instruments, creating a sacred atmosphere. The ablution ceremony, lasting twelve hours and five minutes, involved a special ritualistic bath using milk, panchamrits, and spices to honour the deity.

Adhering to COVID -19 safety regulations, devotees were granted a true darshan of the Lord from five o'clock in the morning, continuing until four o'clock in the evening. In line with the Radhasaptami and Surya Jayanthi festivities, the temple organized special services, including flower garland decorations, Archana, and nirajanam for Lord Surya. Devotees, adhering to queues, eagerly awaited the opportunity to witness the divine form of Swami.

Devotees Throng Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple As Ratha Saptami Celebrations Underway

#WATCH | Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh: Devotees throng Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Arasavalli as Ratha Saptami celebrations underway. pic.twitter.com/7bcOzh0eyi — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

With lakhs of attendees, the real darshan of Lord Surya at Arasavalli left devotees enthralled. Given the significance of this annual event, which occurs only on Surya Jayanti, officials and temple staff implemented special arrangements to accommodate the surge in devotees, ensuring a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all.

