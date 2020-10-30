Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): As many as 2,886 new cases and 17 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Friday.

The total positive cases in the state stand at 8,20,565 while there are 25,514 active cases and 7,88,375 recovered cases so far. Meanwhile, the death toll is at 6,676 in the state.

With 48,648 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total number of cases surged to 80,88,851, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

As per the ministry, the death toll has mounted to 1,21,090 with 563 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases now are 5,94,386 -- 9,301 less as compared to Thursday. Total cured cases stand at 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

