Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,368 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths, according to the state Health Department on Tuesday.

As many as 59,834 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of these, 10,368 samples have tested positive.

The total COVID-19 count of the state now stands at 4,45,139, while there are 1,01,210 active cases. The death toll has surged to 4,053, as per the state health department.

In the past 24 hours, out of 84 new fatalities, Chittoor reported the highest number of deaths at 14, followed by West Godavari (11), East Godavari (10), Anantapur (7), Guntur (7), Visakhapatnam (7), Nellore (6), Kadapa (5), Krishna (4), Kurnool (4), Srikakulam (4), Prakasam (3) and Vizianagaram (2). (ANI)

