Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): After securing a comfortable majority in the 547 Zilla Parishads Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishads Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), the YSRCP on Sunday said the wave of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to set political milestones in Andhra Pradesh.

According to YSRCP, the party swept the MPTC and ZPTC elections by winning 89.9 per cent of the declared MPTC seats and 98.9 per cent of declared ZPTC seats.

"The 'Jagan' wave continues to set politician milestones in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has led his party, the Yuvajan Sramika Rythu Congress Party to a humongous victory in Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad elections," reads the YSRCP statement.

Until 7:30 pm, the ruling party has secured a staggering 547 Zilla Parishads Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) out of declared 553 and 7,284 Mandal Parishads Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) out of declared 8,083.

Results for the pending 1,504 MPTC and 88 ZPTC seats are yet to be declared as the counting is underway.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the results of the MPTC and ZPTC elections show that the winning spree of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuing.

"The results of MPTC and ZPTC elections show that the winning spree of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuing," said Kannababu.

The election was conducted on April 8, 2021, with 515 ZPTCs and 7220 MPTCs but the counting was stopped on petitions filed by various political parties.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Division Bench, on September 16, gave a nod for counting of votes in MPTC and ZPTC elections. (ANI)

