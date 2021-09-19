Realme launched the Realme GT series in India last month, which comprises Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition. Both 5G enabled smartphone comes with 120Hz Super AMOLED displays, triple rear camera, big batteries and more. The Realme GT Master Edition, an affordable model in the series, went on sale in India starting August 26, 2021. The phone comes in three colours- Luna White, Cosmos Black, and Voyager Grey. The Cosmos Black colour variant will go on sale in India tomorrow at 12 pm IST. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Smart TV Neo & Realme Band 2 India Launch Set for September 24, 2021.

The Realme GT Master Edition comes in three variants- 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999 and the mid 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 27,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB gets a price tag of Rs 29,999.

Realme GT Master Edition Cosmos Black Colour Variant (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of specs, the smartphone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz of refresh rate. It comes with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Experience the #MasteryBeyondSpeed in Black now! The #realmeGT Master Edition now also comes in a Cosmos Black Variant. Available on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv and @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/pj9iglCfAD pic.twitter.com/K3yDlBqvym — realme (@realmeIndia) September 19, 2021

Coming to the camera department, it gets a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP primary sensor, clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. The 32MP Selfie camera is positioned under the punch-hole cutout on the left side. It runs on Android 11 OS based on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The packs a 4,300mAh battery supporting 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging.

