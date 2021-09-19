Mysuru, September 19: In an incident of online fraud, a man was duped of Rs 99,999 by cyber fraudsters in Karnataka’s Mysuru. The victim was cheated on the pretext of offering an ATM card. The fraudsters impersonated bank officials. The victim, Basheer Ahmed, is a resident of the Neelkantha Nagar area of the district’s Najangud town. Fraud Alert! PIB Fact Check Warns People Against Fake Emails, Messages About Mobile Tower Installation, Urges Citizens To Be Alert.

According to a report published in Deccan Herald, Ahmed has a savings account at the Central Bank of India. The accused reportedly called the victim’s wife and told her that they were offering a new ATM card. The fraudsters also sought details of the old ATM card and asked for a one-time password (OTP). Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Job Offer in Foreign Country.

After getting the OTP, they swindled Rs 99,999 from Ahmed’s account. The victim came to know about the fraud when he received a message on his mobile about the deduction of the money from his account. As per the media report, the couple even tried to contact fraudsters on the number from which they called Ahmed. However, the number was switched off.

After releasing that he was duped of his money by fraudsters, the victim approached the police. A complaint has been lodged with the cyber crime police in Mysuru. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

