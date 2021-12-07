Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde, private secretary and personal assistant respectively of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate had recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister.

Also Read | HPPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

On November 2, Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

The arrest was made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency office

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Says 'Vote Against BJP for Further Cut in Fuel Rates'.

Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)