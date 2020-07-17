Bhopal, Jul 17 (PTI) Days after the resignation of Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, another Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh resigned from the Assembly on Friday.

Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, who represents Nepanagar in Burhanpur district, submitted her resignation in person to pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma in the afternoon, said a senior Assembly official.

Also Read | Bengaluru | No Decision So Far on Extending Lockdown Beyond July 22: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

"It is under process for acceptance," he said.

Kasdekar could not be contacted for comment.

Also Read | Cuttack Man Wears Gold Face Mask Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Pictures Go Viral.

After her resignation is accepted, the Congress' tally of members in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly would be down to 90.

Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, who is considered close to senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, resigned as a member of the Assembly on Sunday. Lodhi represented Bada-Malhera constituency.

Hours after resigning, the BJP government appointed Lodhi as chairman of the MP State Civil Supplies Corporation and accorded him a cabinet minister's rank.

The Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March when 22 MLAs, loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party.

The effective strength of the Assembly now is 205. The ruling BJP has 107 MLAs. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has two legislators, Samajwadi Party one and four are independent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)