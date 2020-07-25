Patna, Jul 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was apparently depressed, died by suicide in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, where he was admitted, an official said on Saturday.

This is the second suicide case in the premier hospital involving a coronavirus infected patient in just over a month.

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP Submits Memorandum to Governor Stating CM's Threat Suggesting Gherao of Raj Bhawan: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Rahul Kumar, a resident of Bihta in Patna district, jumped from the third floor of Indoor Patient Building in the hospital on Friday evening, the facilitys COVID19 Nodal Officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar said.

Rahul, who was admitted to the hospital on July 20, had no other medical history, he said.

Also Read | Chennai Woman Accuses ABVP President Dr Subbiah Shanmugam of Harassment, Urinating at Her Doorstep.

The youth may be under depression after he tested positive for coronavirus infection and that could have led to the incident, Dr Kumar said.

This is the second suicide case of a COVID-19 patient in AIIMS, Patna and third in the state.

On June 22, a 32-year-old patient died after he hanged himself in an empty room of the hospital.

A 30-year-old migrant worker, who had returned from Delhi, also hanged himself at a quarantine centre at Hajipur in Vaishali district on May 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)