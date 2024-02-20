Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Days after a police officer passed away at Haryana's Shambhu border while on duty during the farmers' protest, another police officer deployed at the same location died on Tuesday, police said.

Exemptee Sub-Inspector (ESI) Kaushal Kumar, who was deployed at Shambhu Border suddenly fell ill on duty and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala, where doctors declared him dead, police said. He was stationed beneath the bridge near the Ghaggar River.

Also Read | Agra Factory Blast: Two Killed, One Injured in Explosion at Factory in Uttar Pradesh.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur expressed his condolences and prayed for peace to his soul.

A resident of Kanjiwas village in Yamunanagar district, the 56-year-old was posted in account branch Ambala.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update for February 21: Commuters Advised to Avoid Several Roads in Central Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier on February 16, GRP Sub-Inspector Hiralal, stationed at Shambhu Border, passed away suddenly due to poor health. This makes ESI Kaushal Kumar the second Haryana Police personnel to have lost their life on duty at Shambhu Border amidst the ongoing farmers' protest.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points since the start of the March on Tuesday, February 13.

Meanwhile, ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled on February 21, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher targeted the Centre, saying that the government is stopping the farmers from entering Delhi and farmers should be allowed to hold their march on Wednesday.

"The intention of the government was very clear- they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost...If you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers, then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi...When we moved towards Delhi, shelling happened...Bullets were also used on the tyres of the tractors...DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers...We demand punishment for those using it then...Wrong statements are also being given...The situation in Haryana is like that of Kashmir. We will march towards Delhi on Feb 21. The government has given us a proposal so that we can backtrack from our original demands. The government will be responsible for whatever happens now," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh.

After the Centre brought a proposal to purchase crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmers rejected the proposal on Monday evening, saying that it had nothing for them.

The 'Delhi Chalo' march call has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)