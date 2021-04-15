Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday late night arrested an operative of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK).

The man has been identified as Aqib Bashir Parrey, a resident of the Handwara district.

"Bashir had been working as ISJK operative in Kashmir on the direction of his ISJK commanders," the police said.

Bashir's arrest has come days after another terrorist of the Jammu and Kashmir-based outfit was apprehended from Kotli Jhajjar area in a joint operation by the police and Special Operations Group.

He was arrested on April 4 and was in possession of a pistol, eight live cartridges and Rs 1.13 lakh in cash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)