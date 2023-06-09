New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) One more person was arrested in connection with the alleged molestation and attempted kidnap of two female students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, an officer said on Friday.

Police have identified this person as Mahavir, a resident of RK Puram. This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, police had arrested Abhishek (22).

According to police, the accused has claimed that he studies at an open university. They said they were taking a stroll in the area before heading to the campus. The facts are being verified and further investigation is underway, they said, adding that efforts are on to nab the remaining two accused.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) had on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car had come to the campus on Tuesday night and attempted to kidnap two students. They also got into a fight on the premises.

Abhishek was driving the car when the alleged incident took place.

"Two complaints – one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap – have been received from JNU students and cases have been registered.

"In both cases, the accused and the vehicle, which are the same, have been identified," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C had said on Wednesday.

The cases were registered for allegedly attempting to abduct two women students and assaulting a male student.

Hours after the incident, the security department of JNU announced that the entry of outside vehicles into the campus will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.

