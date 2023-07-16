New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the city on Sunday settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, with the weather office predicting light to moderate rainfall.

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am was 13 mm, the India Meteorological Department said, adding the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall on Saturday led to traffic disruptions in many parts of the city.

According to traffic police, vehicular movement has been affected on Ring Road due to overflow of sewer water near IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway.

"Commuters are advised to take alternate route via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, BSZ Marg to avoid the stretch," the traffic police said.

"Traffic may remain affected on Ring road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to breakdown of a truck at Rajouri Garden flyover. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police said in another tweeted.

Traffic movement was also affected on Bhairon marg due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge.

