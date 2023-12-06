New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) With the Propulsion Module of Chandrayaan-3 moved from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around the Earth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed it as another technology milestone achieved in India's future space endeavours.

He said on X, "Congratulations @isro. Another technology milestone achieved in our future space endeavours including our goal to send an Indian to Moon by 2040."

Also Read | Garba in UNESCO's ICH List: Gujarat's Garba Dance Earns UNESCO's Recognition As 'Intangible Cultural Heritage'.

ISRO on Tuesday described the operation as a unique experiment.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was to demonstrate a soft landing near the lunar south polar region and perform experiments using the instruments on the 'Vikram' lander and the 'Pragyan' rover.

Also Read | Mizoram CM-Elect Lalduhoma To Meet Amit Shah, S Jaishankar To Discuss Issues From Refugees From Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)