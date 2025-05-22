New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his public rally in Rajasthan on Thursday and said that instead of delivering "grand-sounding but hollow film-style" dialogues to the public, he should answer the questions being raised at him.

The senior Congress leader reiterated the questions in connection with the Pahalgam terrorist attack and posted on his social media handle on X.

Jairam Ramesh posted, "Instead of throwing out grand-sounding but hollow filmi dialogues in public rallies as he has done in Bikaner today, the Prime Minister should answer serious questions that are being asked of him."

"Why are the brutal killers of Pahalgam still free--according to some reports, they had been responsible for three earlier terror attacks in Poonch, Gagangir, and Gulmarg over the past 18 months. Why have you not chaired any all-party meeting and taken the opposition parties into confidence?" he said.

Adding further, he questioned, "Why have you not called a special session of Parliament to reiterate the unanimously passed resolution of Feb 22, 1994 and update it, given the deep China-Pakistan nexus evident during Operation Sindoor? Why have you stubbornly remained silent on the repeated claims being made by President Trump and US Secretary of State Rubio on the US role over the past two weeks, especially?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first public rally in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor on Thursday.

He highlighted the Indian Armed Forces' bravery during the operation and reiterated his 2019 promise, saying, "Saugandh mujhe iss desh ki mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi jhukne dunga."

The Prime Minister recalled his visit to Rajasthan after Balakot airstrikes and said, "This brave land of Rajasthan teaches us that nothing is greater than the country and its citizens. On April 22nd, terrorists destroyed the vermilion from the foreheads of our sisters by asking about their religion. Those bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but those bullets pierced the hearts of 140 crore countrymen. After this, every citizen of the country united and resolved that they would wipe out the terrorists. We will punish them more than they can imagine."

He asserted that India, after Operation Sndoor, made it clear that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack and said that "there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor."

Jairam Ramesh has repeatedly raised questions about the Pahalgam terror attack to the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, Ramesh had questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not refuted US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering the understanding of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Speaking with ANI, Jairam said that Trump has made these claims eight times in the last eleven days and questioned the 'silence' of PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and others.

The Congress MP further urged PM Modi to respond to Donald Trump's claims instead of "diverting attention" by sending delegations to other countries.

This comes after US President Donald Trump said that he facilitated the understanding through trade negotiations that de-escalate tensions between the two nations.

Trump highlighted his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while noting the challenges faced during the process.

The cessation of hostilities between the two nations came after India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched on May 7, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

India has refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

India's All Party Parliamentary Delegation on Thursday met Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan.

The delegation also met Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Chairman of the Japan-India Association.

The all-party delegation of MPs led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde called on the Chairman of Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, Federal National Council of UAE in Abu Dhabi today.

UAE parliamentarian Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, who met with an all-party delegation of MPs on Thursday, affirmed his support for India in its fight against terrorism. (ANI)

