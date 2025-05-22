Kochi, May 22: What started as a cosmetic fix turned into a life-threatening ordeal for Sanil, a resident of Kerala’s Kochi, after a hair transplant at Insight Derma Clinic in Panampilly Nagar left him battling necrotizing fasciitis — a flesh-eating bacterial infection. The two-day procedure was performed on February 26 and 27, 2025, but Sanil began experiencing severe pain shortly after. Despite repeated visits to the clinic and being prescribed painkillers and steroids, his condition worsened, with yellow discharge and visible infection sites on his scalp.

When he finally sought help at Lourdes Hospital, doctors were shocked. Plastic surgeon Dr Chacko Cyriac diagnosed him with necrotizing fasciitis — a fast-spreading bacterial infection that destroys tissue. Sanil has since undergone 13 surgeries, including skin grafting, and must carry a vacuum-assisted drainage pump constantly. Portions of his skull remain exposed. Kanpur Shocker: 2 Engineers Die After Hair Transplant Treatment at Dr. Anushka Tiwari’s ‘Empire’ Clinic.

The clinic’s response was delayed and evasive. Even when symptoms escalated, Dr Sharath Kumar Bathini, the clinic’s Managing Director, allegedly downplayed the seriousness and discouraged Sanil from seeking outside medical help. The clinic, founded by Dr Bathini and Dr Pranaya Bagde in 2020, has remained closed since Sanil filed a police complaint. Dr Anushka Tiwari ‘Absconding’ After 2 Engineers Die Following Hair Transplant Treatment at Her Empire Clinic in Kanpur, Her Degree Under Scrutiny.

An FIR was registered on May 20 at Ernakulam Town South Police Station. Three individuals, including Dr Bathini and a clinic assistant named Gokul, have been named. Police confirmed they are currently absconding. The case falls under Sections 125, 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Experts warn that such complications often arise when unqualified personnel handle sensitive procedures. Dermatologist Dr Muhammed Razmi emphasises that only certified dermatologists or plastic surgeons should conduct hair transplants under sterile conditions.

Sanil is now fighting not just for recovery but for justice. He hopes his case will serve as a wake-up call about the dangers of unchecked cosmetic practices and calls for tighter regulations in the sector. “No one else should go through what I did,” he says.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).