India News | Anti-encroachment Drive Conducted on Bank of Arpa River in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bilaspur district administration on Sunday conducted an anti-encroachment drive on the bank of river Arpa.

Devendra Patel, Sub Divisional Magistrate said that 145 families who were given notice a week ago will be rehabilitated.

"Around 145 families who were illegally staying were given notice 7 days back. These families will be rehabilitated," Patel said. (ANI)

