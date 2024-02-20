By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): During examinations, some students try various methods to ward off sleep including the intake of anti-sleeping pills which can lead to several health issues and long-term mental problems, senior psychiatrist and former Director IHBHAS, Nimesh Desai said.

Desai, former director at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBHAS) said, "There are two or three dangers. One is in the acute short term immediately. I've seen a lot of people who go to the examination and then they go blank. So there is this immediate crash as it's called, after the simulation, and is dangerous. The long-term problems are that people with mental health problems or susceptibility or those who have genetic loading when they use stimulants the mental disorder starts."

Referring to the sleeping pills, Dr Desai said, "The so-called anti-sleeping pills are essentially brain stimulants. The most famous being methylphenidate for 50 to 60 years. Now, we keep hearing from parents, families and in-school health programmes that they are becoming common."

Recently, a student of class 10 from Lucknow Uttar Pradesh, who had taken an anti-sleeping pill while preparing for board exams collapsed and was admitted to the ICU.

Dr Desai said anti-sleeping stimulant affects physical performance and can lead to other health problems.

"Science would say that it is not very good to try artificial sleep stimulants, adequate normal sleep is best for performance, your mental and physical performance, so if not six to eight hours, at least four to five hours of sleep is a sensible idea. Stimulants are never a good idea in the short term or the long term," he said.

Public Health expert Dr Sameer Bhati said that anti-sleeping pills do not provide a sustainable solution to exam-related stress and can exacerbate the problem by disrupting normal sleep.

"This incident is deeply concerning and highlights the immense pressure students face to perform well academically, often driven by expectations from parents, peers, and society at large. However, resorting to these pills can have serious consequences, as it can lead to harmful side effects, especially when taken excessively or in combination with other substances. It's crucial to understand that these pills do not provide a sustainable solution to exam-related stress and can exacerbate the problem by disrupting normal sleep patterns and putting strain on the body," Bhati said.

"We should focus on promoting healthier alternatives, such as maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and prioritizing adequate sleep. Additionally, the fact that some of these pills are available over the counter, pretending to be memory boosters, is worrying and needs attention. Collaborative efforts from parents, educators, and healthcare professionals are essential to address the underlying issues contributing to exam stress and to support students in adopting healthier coping strategies," he added. (ANI)

