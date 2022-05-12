Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Two anti-terrorist operations were conducted by police and security forces in the Bandipora and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

During the Bandipora encounter, one terrorist was killed and police recovered arms and ammunition from the site.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, 14 Rashtriya Rifles and third Battalion CRPF after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the Salinder forest area in Bandipora.

During a search of the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately on the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter, the statement said.

It further informed that the deceased has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganie, resident of the Wussan Pattan area of Baramulla.

"The killed terrorist had exfiltrated in 2018 and remained there for three years and six months before infiltrating back in the last week of April. The search for the other two accomplice terrorists is still going on," it stated.

Police and security forces have recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle and three magazines from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, another anti-terrorist operation was launched in the village Marhama area of Bijbehara Anantnag by the police, 3rd Rashtriya Rifles and 90 Battalion CRPF.

"As the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," said the statement.

Both the encounters are still going on and further details will be communicated as and when operations will conclude, said the police. (ANI)

