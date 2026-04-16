PRNewswire

Singapore, April 16: Silicon Box, an industry leader in advanced semiconductor packaging solutions, today announced that it has formally joined imec's Automotive Chiplet Program (ACP), a collaborative research initiative aimed at accelerating chiplet technology adoption required to drive the development of next-generation vehicles. Chiplet technology is recognized as a critical solution to address rising costs and bottlenecks amidst rapidly increasing computing requirements for modern, software-defined vehicles. Silicon Box will support the ACP's research initiative with its end-to-end know-how in chiplet interconnection, from consulting on optimal chiplet architecture for sustainable and scalable technology roadmaps, to turnkey solutions for advanced packaging and testing.

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- Through the collaboration, Silicon Box will work with industry leaders to advance automotive-grade chiplet devices with advanced packaging.

Accelerating Automotive (Chip) Innovation

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Through imec's Automotive Chiplet Program, Silicon Box will draw on its proprietary advanced packaging capabilities and capacity, and collaborate with other consortium members to accelerate chiplet solutions for modern vehicles. Tangible outcomes include:

- Automotive Chiplet Interoperability: Help review system architectures and define interconnection protocols that meet stringent safety, reliability, performance and thermal requirements- Advanced Packaging R&D - De-risked Packaging: Support package development and material reviews to ensure chiplet connections meet automotive quality targets"The ACP is a huge step forward for the rapidly growing chiplet ecosystem, because it means that the automotive industry - a key pillar of European industrial strength - has recognized the benefits of chiplet technology and is making a commitment to accelerate development and adoption at scale," said Dr. BJ Han, co-founder and CEO of Silicon Box. "Chiplet technology is gaining traction within the automotive chip industry for its potential to shorten time-to-market, ensure stable supply and reduce development costs."

"Advanced packaging technology can enable seamless, flexible interconnections between chiplets for version upgrades and to support the high-density interconnections required by advanced automotive systems that demand significantly higher compute than traditional single chip-systems," said Mike Han, chief revenue officer at Silicon Box. "Being part of this consortium aligns with our ongoing mission to revolutionize the semiconductor industry through chiplet enablement, and support the cutting-edge ambitions of our automotive customers."

Silicon Box Automotive Roadmap

At the sixth ACP Forum last November, Dr. BJ Han delivered a keynote on advanced packaging for automotive applications and how chiplet architecture specifically meets high compute needs of autonomous driving. The company's participation in imec's ACP will enhance alignment of its technology roadmap with emerging industry standards.

Silicon Box is already co-developing chiplet-based automotive-grade packages with customers for next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Last month, Silicon Box received an IATF 16949 Letter of Conformance (LoC) to support automotive-grade packaging solutions and is expected to achieve full certification in the coming months. Revenue from automotive customers grew at an annualized rate of 436% in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting the importance of the automotive sector to the company's burgeoning business.

In October last year, Silicon Box announced it hit a 100-million-unit production milestone at it's Singapore flagship foundry, while demonstrating industry-leading yield--proving that advanced panel-level packaging is ready to enable the chiplet era, and rapidly scale for the digital age. The company is planning its second facility in Novara, Italy, supporting the EU's strategic goal to produce 20% of the world's semiconductors by 2030 with first-of-a-kind technology. With production start targeting 2028, the Novara site will fully replicate Silicon Box's panel-level packaging capacity and deliver a native test ecosystem, establishing the full semiconductor value chain from design through to final manufacturing and test in Europe. Including the automotive industry, the facility will serve customers across sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and space tech. The project recently reached a critical milestone through the signing of a Development Agreement with the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

About Ime c 's Automotive Chiplet Program (ACP)

Imec's ACP aims to give automakers the confidence that chiplets are scalable, interoperable, and compatible with precise automotive standards. As a neutral R&D hub, imec's ACP connects over 22 partners across the automotive value chain from OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to IP and EDA providers, advanced packaging houses and compute players in both the automotive and semiconductor ecosystems

Bart Plackle, vice-president automotive at imec said, "As we strive to develop the most cutting-edge automotive platforms, it's clear that advanced chiplet packaging is set to play an increasingly central role in the sector's future. We are delighted to welcome Silicon Box to our program, as their involvement enables us to accelerate progress and mitigate risks in the transition towards a fully interoperable chiplet-based ecosystem."

About Silicon Box

Silicon Box is an advanced semiconductor packaging company, specializing in cutting-edge integration technology and manufacturing processes. We offer solutions that enable chiplet architecture, as well as high performance, affordable alternatives to traditional packaging schemes. Leveraging our proprietary technology, 30 years of multi-sectoral expertise, and relationships with best-in-class partners, we strive to solve the unique challenges of chiplet adoption to build the emergent technologies shaping the world around us today. Silicon Box was founded in 2021 by Dr. Byung Joon (BJ) Han, Dr. Sehat Sutardja, and Weili Dai. Dr. Han was previously the Chairman, CEO and CTO of the world's 3rd largest outsourced assembly and test provider, STATS ChipPAC for two decades, taking the company to $4 billion in revenue during his tenure. Dr. Han is the inventor of many of the most advanced packaging solutions in today's market, and his team at Silicon Box holds standing records for yield in advanced packaging technology at wafer-level production. Dr. Sutardja introduced the concept of chiplets at the International Solid State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in 2015. He and Weili Dai founded Marvell Technology Group in 1995 and ran the company for twenty years from a start-up to an over $50 billion market value company. To learn more about Silicon Box go to: silicon-box.com/newsroom and silicon-box.com/timeline.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This report contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include: our manufacturing expansion and investment plans and expectations in the European Union (EU) and the anticipated benefits therefrom; anticipated supplier, ecosystem, community, and government support and approval for our planned EU investments and anticipated benefits related to such support; environmental plans for and benefits from our factories and technologies; and other characterizations of future plans, expectations, events, or circumstances. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: changes in demand for our products; Silicon Box's failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its strategy, plans, and proposed transactions; construction delays or changes in plans due to business, economic, or other factors; increases in capital requirements and changes in capital investment plans; adverse changes in anticipated government incentives and associated approval related to Silicon Box's planned EU investments; adverse legislative or other government actions; insufficient ecosystem support; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; and other risks and uncertainties described in this press release. All information in this press release reflects management's views as of the date hereof unless an earlier date is specified. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

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