Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday opposed the plea of former policeman Sunil Mane seeking to turn approver in the case pertaining to the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran.

The federal agency in its written response filed before the special NIA court here said it is “crystal clear” that the applicant (Mane) is directly involved in the crime of this case along with the co-accused and it cannot support his plea.

In a handwritten application sent to the court last month, Mane said that he had realised his mistake and that the court should consider his “outstanding” service record and give him a chance to “repent his mistake” by granting pardon.

Mane was arrested by the NIA in April 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

The NIA has claimed Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Thane-based businessman Hiran, who purportedly owned the explosives-laden vehicle that was found parked near Ambani's house ‘Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25, 2021. Hiran's body was found in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5.

In its written reply, the NIA submitted that the chargesheet details the role of Mane and the co-accused. “It is crystal clear that the applicant is directly involved in the crime of this case along with his co-accused persons,” it said.

According to the agency, “He (Mane) committed offences punishable for the act of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, commission of terrorist act, member of a terrorist gang, kidnapping or abducting for murder, murder of Mansukh Hiran, destruction of evidences, dishonest misappropriation of property and criminal conspiracy to commit these offences along with his co-accused persons.”

NIA said that it has gone through the averments made by the accused in the application seeking pardon and also his role in the crime. After examination of the relevant material, the prosecution cannot support the application of the accused seeking a tender of pardon, it said.

The application is liable to be dismissed at this stage, it added.

Besides Mane, other former policemen accused in the case include Sachin Waze, Pradeep Sharma and Vinayak Shinde.

