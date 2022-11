New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday expressed grief over the death of the renowned veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna and condoled the late actor's bereaved family.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Krishna Garu was a deeply admired superstar. His contribution to cinema spanned over five decades, with 300+ films he captivated audiences for generations and won numerous accolades."

"Condolences to his family and friends. My thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh. Om Shanti," he wrote in his tweet mentioning superstar Mahesh Babu, the son of late Ghattamaneni Krishna.

Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, the Andhra 'James Bond' who has a huge fan following in his long innings in Tollywood passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

The doctors confirmed that actor Krishna was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to health issues.

Earlier, the doctor said Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15 am morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest.Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, underwent treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors immediately performed a CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment & observation. As per the Doctors Health Bulletin On Monday evening G. Krishna's health condition was critical and has been put on a ventilator.

After learning about the demise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the demise of Superstar Ghattamaneni

Governor Harichandan said, "Krishna, who acted in over 350 films in a film career spanning over five decades, is a household name in both the Telugu States, and he was honoured with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian cinema. The Governor has said that Sri Krishna immortalised the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, in the film produced and acted by him and has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members."

Krishna, the Andhra James Bond who has a large following in his long innings in Tollywood.

The actor has immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film and has many hits in his illustrious career, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members. (ANI)

