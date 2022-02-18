Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations levelled by his former associate and termed Aam Aadmi Party as "Arvind Anti Punjab".

Addressing a press conference here on the last day of the campaign in the state for assembly polls, Thakur accused Kejriwal of "silence" over allegations made by a "founding member" of the Aam Aadmi Party who has now moved away from the party.

"There are some people whose political appetite is never satiated. Several members of AAP who were also the founding members of the party have levelled serious charges against Arvind Kejriwal. And he has not responded yet," he said.

The BJP leader said AAP stands for "A- Arvind A- Anti P- Punjab". "People of Punjab will never accept them," he said.

He said the Narendra Modi government provided justice to the Sikh community for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"What could not be done for 30 years, the Modi government has done that. What has Kejriwal done in Delhi? He did not appoint a single Punjabi Minister but has come to seek votes in Punjab. So on the eve of the polls, I want to tell the people of Punjab, it is very important to understand what kind of thought they (AAP) have. The allegations raise a big question mark," the Union Minister said.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

