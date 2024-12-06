Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued a stern warning over irregularities in exams and said that anyone who plays with the future of the children, will be taken to task under the new 'anti-copy' law in the state which has the provision for life imprisonment, a release stated.

He further commended the state government for providing employment to the youth by completing the appointment process for 19,000 posts in three years

"Our government has taken action against the copy mafia and sent more than 100 people behind the bars of the jail and has also decided that anyone who will play with the future of the sons and daughters of poor parents and rob their hard work and dedication will be taken to task under the anti-copy law. This law has a provision for punishment up to life imprisonment. The state government has provided employment to the youth by completing the appointment process for 19 thousand posts in three years," he stated.

While inaugurating Mallikarjun School Lohaghat by lighting the lamp on Friday, he said that aim should be to provide better education to the children of the city.

He said that this school is working towards realizing the vision that was conceived by late Mallikarjun Joshi to provide excellent and quality education to the children in this area. He said that the children have performed a very wonderful experiment in the laboratory of the school, for which he wished the children a bright future.

"Children of Mallikarjun Vidyalaya are our future. Some of them will go to the doctor, engineer, scientist, journalist, administrative service. Our primary education starts with the parents, after that the education, culture, personality development of the children is done by the school. Educational institutions are making a huge contribution towards the personality development of children. The education system is a very important pillar for any society. Along with providing education to children, it is also very important to develop their overall personality," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the children will work to give leadership to the areas in which they will go.

The Chief Minister further said that the new school which has been inaugurated today is expected to help our students in achieving success in the field of education at a faster pace by providing them employment oriented education and also in competitive examinations.

Referring to the new education policy, he said that with the coming of the new education policy, encouragement has started in the field of education, which will definitely develop a scientific thinking among children and youth.

He said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the new education policy in school education.

"The glory of our ancient Indian education was at its peak till the 11th century when people of the world did not know about the education system, then our country worked to impart knowledge and science education to the whole world. At that time, our country had centers of education in the form of famous universities like Nalanda, Takshashila and Vikramshila," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the new National Education Policy is a very important step taken to restore the glory of the ancient Indian education system by re-prioritizing the holistic approach of ancient education.

Dhami said that he is committed to fulfilling his alternative resolution to make Uttarakhand the best state of the country. "Our resolution will be fulfilled only when quality education will be provided to our students by the teachers," he said.

Describing children as the foundation of the bright future of the country, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved that when India completes 100 years of independence, India will establish its identity as a developed India in the world. With the resolve of a developed India, India will emerge as a world leader.

He said that today the state is moving ahead rapidly in terms of development. "In the sequence of development, today our Uttarakhand state has come on the first rank in the whole country in the Sustainable Development Goals issued by NITI Aayog. Uttarakhand state has also surpassed the national average in terms of unemployment rate. The unemployment rate in Uttarakhand has come down from 13.4 percent to 9.4 percent, in which we have reduced it by 4.4 percent."

The Chief Minister said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hostel is being operated in Tanakpur area in which orphan children are being given priority in it, currently 38 children have been given admission in it. "An amount of Rs 3 crore 20 lakh was approved for the construction work of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hostel. An amount of Rs 76 lakh 40 thousand was approved for the construction of smart classrooms in the primary schools of Tanakpur and Banbasa in the district. A DPR of Rs 3 crore 5 lakh has been prepared for the construction of a library in Tanakpur," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the DPR has been prepared by approving an amount of Rs 1 crore 39 lakh for expanding the library to enable students to prepare for competitive examinations in Champawat. A DPR of Rs 5 crore 34 lakh has been prepared for the construction of a hostel in Government Inter College Champawat. He said that the government is committed to make Champawat district an ideal district, work is being done rapidly in this direction. (ANI)

